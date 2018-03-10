UPDATE 3-6 Nations France v England Line ups

Mar 10 (OPTA) - Line-ups for the 6 Nations match between France and England on Saturday France: 15-Hugo Bonneval, 14-Benjamin Fall, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Geoffrey Doumayrou, 11-Remy Grosso, 10-Francois Trinh-Duc, 9-Maxime Machenaud, 1-Jefferson Poirot, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 3-Rabah Slimani, 4-Paul Gabrillagues, 5-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 6-Wenceslas Lauret, 7-Yacouba Camara, 8-Marco Tauleigne Replacements: 16-Adrien Pelissie, 17-Dany Priso, 18-Cedate Gomes Sa, 19-Bernard Le Roux, 20-Kelian Galletier, 21-Baptiste Couilloud, 22-Lionel Beauxis, 23-Gael Fickou England: 15-Anthony Watson, 14-Jonny May, 13-Ben Te'o, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-George Ford, 9-Danny Care, 1-Mako Vunipola, 2-Jamie George, 3-Dan Cole, 4-Joe Launchbury, 5-Maro Itoje, 6-Courtney Lawes, 7-Chris Robshaw, 8-Nathan Hughes Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-James Haskell, 20-Sam Simmonds, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Jonathan Joseph, 23-Mike Brown Referee: Jaco Peyper