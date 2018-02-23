UPDATE 2-Super Rugby summaries

Feb 23 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super Rugby matches on Friday Highlanders (17) 41 Tries: Thompson (19,30), Tokolahi (43), Walden (56,60) Conversions: Sopoaga (21,32,44,57,61) Penalties: Sopoaga (9), Smith (68) Blues (24) 34 Tries: Gatland (14), Duffie (23), Ioane (38,45) Conversions: Gatland (15,25,38,46) Penalties: Gatland (42,66) Yellow cards: Kirikiri (53) Referee: Jamie Nutbrown ......................................................................... Rebels (26) 45 Tries: Naivalu (24,33), English (30), Haylett-Petty (37,46), Debreczeni (41,55) Conversions: Debreczeni (24,30,38,42,56) Reds (14) 19 Tries: Paia'aua (19), Kerevi (27), Feauai-Sautia (66) Conversions: Tuttle (19,27) Yellow cards: Tui (22) Red cards: Higginbotham (9) Referee: Brendon Pickerill ......................................................................... Saturday, February 24 fixtures (GMT) Sunwolves v Brumbies (04:15) Crusaders v Chiefs (06:35) Waratahs v Stormers (08:45) Lions v Jaguares (13:05) Bulls v Hurricanes (15:15)