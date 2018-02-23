FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 11:25 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Super Rugby summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (OPTA) - summaries from the Super Rugby matches on Friday

 Highlanders                                     (17)       41
      Tries: Thompson (19,30), Tokolahi (43), Walden (56,60)
      Conversions: Sopoaga (21,32,44,57,61)
      Penalties: Sopoaga (9), Smith (68)
 Blues                                           (24)       34
      Tries: Gatland (14), Duffie (23), Ioane (38,45)
      Conversions: Gatland (15,25,38,46)
      Penalties: Gatland (42,66)
      Yellow cards: Kirikiri (53)
 Referee: Jamie Nutbrown
 .........................................................................
 Rebels                                          (26)       45
      Tries: Naivalu (24,33), English (30), Haylett-Petty (37,46),
      Debreczeni (41,55)
      Conversions: Debreczeni (24,30,38,42,56)
 Reds                                            (14)       19
      Tries: Paia'aua (19), Kerevi (27), Feauai-Sautia (66)
      Conversions: Tuttle (19,27)
      Yellow cards: Tui (22)
      Red cards: Higginbotham (9)
 Referee: Brendon Pickerill
 .........................................................................

 Saturday, February 24 fixtures
 (GMT)
 Sunwolves  v  Brumbies    (04:15)
 Crusaders  v  Chiefs      (06:35)
 Waratahs   v  Stormers    (08:45)
 Lions      v  Jaguares    (13:05)
 Bulls      v  Hurricanes  (15:15)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
