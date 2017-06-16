FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Rukun Juang sells FRN sukuk
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 16, 2017 / 3:54 AM / 2 months ago

Rukun Juang sells FRN sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 16 (IFR) - Rukun Juang privately placed short-term Islamic floating-rate Islamic notes last Wednesday to raise M$993m (US$235.4m).

The Malaysian real-estate developer sold the sukuk, split equally between maturities of one and two years, at a spread of 1.25% over the lead banks’ internal cost of funds.

Parent MRCB, which controls 85% of the issuer, provided a guarantee.

Rukun Juang is developing a M$20.67bn project, including the refurbishment of facilities at the National Sports Complex in Bukit Jalil under a privatisation agreement with the government.

CIMB Islamic Bank and RHB Islamic Bank were joint lead managers for the issue, which settles on Monday. (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.