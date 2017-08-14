Weak sugar, crop prices hit Russia's Rusagro core earnings in Q2

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro's second-quarter core earnings fell 15 percent from a year ago due to weak agriculture prices, it said on Monday.

Global prices for sugar and grain have been under pressure from hefty crops in the most producing regions, including Russia, whose 2017 wheat crop is expected to beat last year's record level.

For Rusagro, a major sugar, agriculture, pork and fats producer, it means less revenue from the agriculture business, but also additional support for its meat production, which benefits from cheaper feed grain.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.7 billion roubles ($45 million) from 3.2 billion roubles in April-June of 2016.

"Combination of abundant harvests in Russia, stronger rouble and weak global prices continue to pressure margins in all businesses with exception of meat division," Rusagro Chief Executive Maxim Basov said in a statement.

The meat division's financial performance improved in the second quarter compared with a year ago due to higher global and domestic demand for pork and low grain prices.

Rusagro's net profit fell 66 percent year on year to 570 million roubles due to a non-cash loss on revaluation of biological assets. Excluding this revaluation, net profit was down 10 percent at 2.0 billion roubles.

Revenue fell 7 percent to 19.0 billion roubles.

The agricultural division's weak results were seasonal though, and should be looked at on an annual basis, Basov added. Russia starts new wheat and barley crop harvesting in late June-early July each year and later switches to sunflower seeds and maize (corn). ($1 = 59.8067 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Susan Thomas)