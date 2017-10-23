FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian Agriculture Bank plans perpetual bonds in dollars, euros - c.bank
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2017 / 3:52 PM / a day ago

Russian Agriculture Bank plans perpetual bonds in dollars, euros - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Bank, or Rosselkholzbank, plans to issue perpetual bonds in U.S. dollars and euros in a number of tranches on the domestic market, Russia’s central bank said on Monday.

The central bank, which said it has registered a total of 10 planned issues, said state-owned Rosselkhozbank may raise $450 million and separately 300 million euros ($352 million) via the bonds.

It did not say when the bank, Russia’s fifth biggest by assets according to Interfax, plans to start the offering. ($1 = 0.8518 euros) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.