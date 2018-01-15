FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft withdraws Alrosa gas assets sale complaint - Russian watchdog
Sections
Featured
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
economy
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
brexit
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
environment
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
January 15, 2018 / 12:54 PM / a day ago

Rosneft withdraws Alrosa gas assets sale complaint - Russian watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s anti-monopoly watchdog said on Monday it has stopped processing Rosneft’s complaint over diamond producer Alrosa’s natural gas assets sale, after the complaint was withdrawn by the energy giant.

The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said last week it was investigating Alrosa’s forthcoming sale after would-be buyer Rosneft lodged a complaint about the terms of the sale and the reliability of the assets. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.