MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia rose 24.7 percent in February compared to the same period a year ago, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Tuesday.

In January sales of new cars in Russia rose 31.3 percent.

AEB also said it remained positive over Russia’s new car sales in 2018 but did not provide a forecast in figures. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Katya Golubkova)