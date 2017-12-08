FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia new car sales up 15 percent year-on-year in November - AEB
December 8, 2017

Russia new car sales up 15 percent year-on-year in November - AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - New car sales in Russia rose 15 percent in November compared to the same period last year, to 152,259 units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said in a statement on Friday.

“With a 15 percent year-on-year improvement, the November sales result put another firm stake in the ground on the recovery path of the Russian car market,” said Joerg Schreiber, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

