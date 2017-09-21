Russia's B&N has 100-150 bln rbls in loans without proper provisions -TASS

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Mikail Shishkhanov, a co-owner of Russia’s B&N Bank, said on Thursday the troubled lender had between 100-150 billion roubles ($2.6 billion) in loans without proper provisions, TASS news agency reported.

B&N Bank could have a $6 billion hole in its balance sheet, the country’s central bank said earlier on Thursday after coming to the aid of the private lender, its second private bank rescue in less than a month. ($1 = 57.8240 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Katya Golubkova)