Russian B&N Bank says loan from c.bank enough to pay clients
September 20, 2017 / 1:16 PM / in a month

Russian B&N Bank says loan from c.bank enough to pay clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s B&N Bank, the country’s 12th biggest lender by assets, said on Wednesday it had borrowed enough money from the central bank to fulfill all obligations to its clients.

“Clients have no grounds for concern,” the lender said in a statement after asking the central bank to bail it out.

B&N Bank has not disclosed how much funds it borrowed from the central bank after applying for an emergency liquidity injection.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

