Russia's B&N Group has negative capital of 175 bln rbls - c.bank
November 30, 2017 / 9:37 AM / in a day

Russia's B&N Group has negative capital of 175 bln rbls - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The total negative capital of struggling Russian banking group B&N is 175 billion roubles ($2.99 billion), central bank Deputy Chairman Vasily Pozdyshev said on Thursday.

In answers to questions sent by Reuters, Pozdyshev said lender Rost Bank accounted for the main part of the B&N’s losses.

Russia’s banking sector has been under intense scrutiny since the central bank stepped in earlier this year to bail out two of the country’s biggest lenders - B&N Bank and Otkritie bank - in the space of a month.

Pozdyshev said B&N Bank’s capital was positive, as of Nov. 1.

The net negative assets of Otkritie group totalled 300 billion roubles as of Nov. 1, he added.

$1 = 58.5817 roubles Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

