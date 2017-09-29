Russian banking sector has $92 bln of bad loans - cenbank chief

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s banking sector is carrying bad loans worth 5.3 trillion roubles ($91.60 billion), which accounts for around 10 percent of the sector’s outstanding loans, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

Two thirds of bad loans had been taken out by companies and one third by households, Nabiullina said in comments to state TV channel Rossiya 24.

Nabiullina also said that the central bank would like to sell recently rescued Otkritie Bank and B&N Bank to investors and was considering organising initial public offerings for the troubled private lenders.

She also said that the rescue of the two banks did not pose a risk of higher inflation. ($1 = 57.8599 roubles)