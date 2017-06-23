FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Rosneft's bank takes over Orthodox Church bank Peresvet
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 2 months ago

Rosneft's bank takes over Orthodox Church bank Peresvet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russian Regional Development Bank (RRDB), owned by Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft , has taken over the troubled Orthodox Church bank Peresvet, the bank's documents showed on Friday. Peresvet said on a regulatory filing that RRDB has become the owner of almost 100 percent of the bank after Peresvet held an additional share issue, part of a process to prevent the bank from going into bankruptcy.

In October last year, the central bank introduced a "temporary administration" at Peresvet, half of which belongs to Russia's powerful Orthodox Church, as the lender faced issues with its capital. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.