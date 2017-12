MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - There is no specific target for the number of banks that should be operating in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, after the central bank moved to rescue Promsvyazbank.

“There are no such targets,” Peskov told reporters, adding that President Vladimir Putin continued to value highly the actions of the central bank. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by John Stonestreet)