Russia's Promsvyazbank agrees to cbank bailout: sources

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The owners of Promsvyazbank, one of Russia’s biggest private lenders, have agreed to a central bank bailout, a source close to Promsvyazbank and an employee of the lender with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The agreement was reached late on Thursday night at a meeting between Promsvyazbank’s co-owner and chairman, Dmitry Ananyev, and central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina, the two sources said.

A central bank representative, in response to a written request for comment and phone calls, said the bank would be making no comment.

