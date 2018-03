MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian state banks Sberbank and VTB could be hurt if they do not transfer defence sector loans to Promsvyazbank because these loans are toxic, the RIA news agency quoted Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying.

In mid February, Siluanov said that Promsvyazbank would receive up to 1 trillion roubles ($17.6 billion) in defence sector’s loans to be transferred mainly from Sberbank and VTB. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)