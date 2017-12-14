UPDATE 1-Russia's Promsvyazbank agrees to bailout by central bank -sources

(Adds details, sources, background, paragraphs 5-14)

By Tatiana Voronova, Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Sichkar

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The owners of Promsvyazbank, one of Russia’s biggest private lenders, have agreed to a central bank bailout, a source close to Promsvyazbank and an employee of the lender with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The agreement was reached late on Thursday night at a meeting between Promsvyazbank’s co-owner and chairman, Dmitry Ananyev, and central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina, the two sources said.

A central bank representative, in response to a written request for comment and phone calls, said the bank had no comment.

A Promsvyazbank representative said she had no immediate comment and could not connect Reuters to the bank’s owners. Reuters attempts to reach Ananyev directly by telephone were unsuccessful.

The Promsvyazbank employee who told Reuters the bailout deal had been agreed said Ananyev could not come to the phone because he was busy finalising details of the agreement.

Earlier on Thursday, two other sources close to Promsvyazbank had told Reuters discussions were underway about a possible bailout.

One of the two sources who spoke to Reuters about the earlier discussions said there were two options: Promsvyazbank’s owners would inject 100 billion roubles ($1.70 billion) to strengthen the lender’s capital position, or the central bank would launch a bailout.

Under the central bank’s standard procedure, a bank is first put under temporary administration, then bailout funds are injected from a special central bank fund.

An additional five sources - three bankers and a fund manager familiar with the situation, and a source familiar with the progress of the discussions - also said earlier that preparatory steps were being taken for possible central bank temporary administration.

Two of Russia’s biggest private lenders, Otkritie Bank and B&N Bank, have already been subject to central bank bailouts this year after disclosing holes in their balance sheets.

Those two rescues fed concern in financial markets about the stability of Russia’s banks.

Promsvyazbank is Russia’s 10th biggest bank by assets, according to Interfax data. Dmitry Ananyev and his brother, Alexei, together control just over 50 percent of the bank.

Shares in Promsvyazbank on the Moscow stock exchange were down 7.39 percent by the end of trading on Thursday, having recovered some ground after falling more than 14 percent at one point.

Russia’s Vedomosti newspaper had reported in its Thursday edition, citing sources, that the central bank had told Promsvyazbank to increase its provisions by an additional 100 billion roubles. ($1 = 58.8250 roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova, Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Sichkar; additional reporting by Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt; writing by Christian Lowe; editing by John O‘Donnell and David Gregorio)