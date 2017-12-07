FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moscow sees limited impact on Russian debt from possible U.S. sanctions
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2017 / 7:30 AM / a day ago

Moscow sees limited impact on Russian debt from possible U.S. sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A possible extension of U.S. sanctions against Moscow, including sanctions on Russian OFZ treasury bonds, will have a limited impact on the Russian debt market, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

Petr Kazakevich, deputy head of the finance ministry’s debt department, said monetary policy tightening by the world’s major central banks posed a greater risk to the Russian treasury-bonds market than possible new sanctions.

Kazakevich also said foreign demand for Russian OFZ bonds had peaked and was likely to decline in the future. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.