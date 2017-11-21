Brazil's Minerva says Russia has suspended Brazilian beef imports

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian beef processor Minerva SA said on Tuesday that Russian authorities have temporarily suspended bovine meat imports from Brazil, a measure Brazilian authorities have still not confirmed according to the company.

In a statement, Minerva said Brazilian beef will be redirected to other markets, while Russian demand will be met by Minerva units in Paraguay, Argentina, and Uruguay. According to company statistics, Russia received 6.6 percent of Minerva’s beef exports in the 12 months to end-September. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)