Russia unlikely to impose capital controls - FinMin
#Asian Currency News
October 27, 2017 / 11:43 AM / Updated a day ago

Russia unlikely to impose capital controls - FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Moscow is unlikely to impose capital controls, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Friday.

The Russian government announced earlier this week its plans to discuss a mechanism to introduce capital controls in the event of a severe crisis, focusing at precise criteria and conditions that would be needed to trigger such controls.

“(We) need to reserve a possibility of imposing these restrictions, but it does not mean that we plan to use it,” Siluanov said. (reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

