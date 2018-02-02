Russian central bank: inflationary expectations near record low in January

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russian central bank said on Friday that population’s inflationary expectations remained close to record lows in January at 8.9 percent.

A poll conducted for the central bank showed a “quite sustainable” downward trend in inflationary expectations for the year ahead.

Inflation expectations are closely watched by the central bank, which takes the data into account when it adjusts monetary policy. The central bank’s next board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 9. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova,; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Larry King)