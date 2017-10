MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has placed 175.6 billion roubles ($3 billion) in OBR bonds, a tool it uses to absorb excess liquidity on the market, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The total OBR offer was at 500 billion roubles. ($1 = 57.6125 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)