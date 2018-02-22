FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Financials
February 22, 2018 / 10:04 AM / a day ago

Foreigners increased buying of Russian assets in Jan -c.bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Foreign investors increased their purchases of Russian state bonds in January by a net of 79.3 billion roubles ($1.40 billion), the highest monthly level since August last year, the central bank said on Thursday.

Foreigners snapped up Russian treasury bonds, known as OFZs, ahead of a U.S. report on the possible expansion of sanctions to target the holding of Russian state debt, market participants told Reuters in late January.

In a monthly report on the banking sector and financial markets, the central bank said foreigners also more active on the Russian stock market at the beginning of 2018.

“According to the bourse’s data, Russian subsidiaries of foreign banks and non-residents invested around 28.9 billion roubles in Russian shares and, de facto, were the only net buyers on the market,” the central bank said.

The rouble-traded benchmark MOEX index reached an all-time high of 2,324.48 on Jan. 25, up more than 10 percent since the beginning of the year. ($1 = 56.7465 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.