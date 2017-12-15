FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cenbank to continue forex operations for finance ministry
December 15, 2017

Russian cenbank to continue forex operations for finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday it would continue conducting foreign exchange operations on behalf of the finance ministry, in accordance with an agreement struck with the ministry earlier this year.

The central bank said in a statement the operations for the finance ministry would be spread evenly through the trading day. It said it could still conduct separate forex operations of its own if these are needed for financial stability or to build up forex reserves. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

