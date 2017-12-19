FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian central bank says forex liquidity adequate
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 19, 2017 / 9:57 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Russian central bank says forex liquidity adequate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote, c.bank comment on FX liquidity in 2018, background)

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange liquidity is “normal” in the Russian banking sector, Elizaveta Danilova, acting head of the central bank’s financial stability department, said on Tuesday.

“We’re monitoring the situation, taking polls, banks have enough forex liquidity, including for paying off external debts,” Danilova told reporters.

The central bank does not expect demand for its foreign exchange swap operations to pick up at the end of the year, Danilova said, as was the case at the end of 2016.

Under the central bank’s swap facility, aimed at addressing any shortage of FX liquidity, banks can deposit roubles at the central bank in return for dollars.

Valery Smirnov, a senior analyst at the central bank, said the regulator also did not expect any deterioration of the FX liquidity situation next year. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova/Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.