INTERVIEW-Russian inflation fight partly a hearts and minds campaign -c.bank economist

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Taming Russian consumers' often excessive expectations of how high prices will rise is part of the policy equation for the central bank as it seeks to cut inflation to a record low this year, its chief economist said on Monday.

After years of double-digit inflation, relatively tight monetary policy has helped rein in increases in consumer prices.

Annual inflation was 4.4 percent in June and the central bank believes that, despite an unusually cold and rainy summer that has hit vegetable production, it could reach its 4 percent target on schedule.

"End of August-(beginning of) September is the time when, in theory, inflation in annual terms should slow down. So if there are no new shocks, by year-end inflation will be close to 4 percent," Alexander Morozov said in an interview with Reuters.

"It is indeed preferable to ensure 4 percent inflation (given) all the volatility (in some goods' prices) to truly persuade everyone that the central bank ...is managing (inflation)."

Morozov, who heads the bank's research and forecasting department, said Russian households usually paid greater attention to prices of goods they bought more often, such as milk or petrol, especially if they were rising.

High inflation expectations are complicating the central bank's efforts to hit its policy targets, as people still recall recent jumps of 30-50 percent a month in the price of some staples, driven by a ban on food imports in retaliation for Western sanctions and a weakening rouble.

Though inflation is trending lower, surveys have shown many Russians still think it is running at above 10 percent.

"If there are no services or goods that show price growth of more than 10 percent, people would stop saying that prices are growing by 12 percent," Morozov said.

The rouble has recently stabilised at around 60 per dollar, also helping to ease inflationary pressures. Every 1 percent of weakening in the rouble adds 0.1 percentage point to headline inflation, Morozov said.

Despite the brighter inflation picture, the central bank has been cautious with borrowing costs. On Friday, it held its key interest rate unchanged at 9 percent, citing political risks and inflationary pressures.

INVESTOR RISK

Morozov said the central bank did not share concerns that political risks, including potential additional U.S. sanctions against Moscow, would spark an exodus of foreign investors from Russian treasury bonds, known as OFZs.

"There are reasons to think that even if shocks emerge, they won't lead to a substantial change in investors' behaviour," said Morozov.

He said the bulk of rouble-denominated OFZ bonds were owned by sovereign funds as well as global and emerging market funds, which tended to be longer-term investors.

The central bank said earlier this month that foreign investor sales of OFZ bonds sped up in the second half of June. But during that month the share of OFZs held by non-residents also stood close to all-time highs at around 30 percent. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Katya Golubkova and John Stonestreet)