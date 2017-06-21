FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 2 months ago

Russian c.bank raises 2017 liquidity surplus forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Wednesday raised its estimate for a structural liquidity surplus in the banking sector to between 0.9 trillion roubles and 1.4 trillion roubles ($15.1 billion to $23.5 billion) for the end of 2017 from an earlier forecast of 0.5-1.0 trillion rouble made in May.

Purchases of OFZ treasury bonds by non-residents increased 27 percent in May compared to April, the bank also said in a monthly report on the banking sector and financial markets. ($1 = 59.5600 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

