FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank: Otkritie Bank bailout may require more funds in 2018
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
December 8, 2017 / 2:29 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Russia c.bank: Otkritie Bank bailout may require more funds in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday that its rescue plan for the once largest private lender Otkritie may require more funds next year.

The central bank said in an emailed comment to Reuters that it did not rule out the need to provide Otkritie with additional funds but that would depend on how Otkritie manages to proceed with financial rehabilitation of a smaller lender Trust.

If the central bank decides to provide additional funds for the Trust bailout, Otkritie may benefit from releasing provisions for the bad loans related to Trust, the central bank said. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.