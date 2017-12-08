Russia c.bank: Otkritie Bank bailout may require more funds in 2018

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday that its rescue plan for the once largest private lender Otkritie may require more funds next year.

The central bank said in an emailed comment to Reuters that it did not rule out the need to provide Otkritie with additional funds but that would depend on how Otkritie manages to proceed with financial rehabilitation of a smaller lender Trust.

If the central bank decides to provide additional funds for the Trust bailout, Otkritie may benefit from releasing provisions for the bad loans related to Trust, the central bank said. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova)