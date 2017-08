MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - Ksenia Yudayeva, first deputy chairwoman of the Russian central bank, said on Friday there was scope for lowering the key rate, RIA news agency reported.

After cutting the key rate three times so far this year, the central bank is set to hold another board meeting on rates on July 28. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)