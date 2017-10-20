FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank mulls "various options" for rate cut next week
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
October 20, 2017 / 8:55 AM / 5 days ago

Russia c.bank mulls "various options" for rate cut next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank will consider various options for the pace of cutting its key policy rate at the regulator’s next meeting on Oct. 27, Central Bank Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Friday.

Asked whether it was possible that the regulator will decide to cut its key rate by more than 50 basis points next week, Yudayeva said: “I believe that we have already got accustomed to this pace (of 50 basis points).”

“We will study and consider various options.” (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.