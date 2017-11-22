FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank governor: rouble close to fundamentally justified levels
November 22, 2017

Russia c.bank governor: rouble close to fundamentally justified levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble is close to its fundamentally justified levels given that the U.S. dollar is firming globally, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday.

Nabiullina also said that holdings of Russian treasury bonds, known as OFZ, among foreign investors had declined recently.

When asked about the central bank’s rate decision due in mid-December, Nabiullina said the central bank sees room for rate cuts in general. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

