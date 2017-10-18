Russia, Croatia leaders discussed Agrokor debts; talks to continue

SOCHI, Russia, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic have discussed indebted Croatian food group Agrokor at their meeting in Russia’s southern town of Sochi on Wednesday, a Kremlin spokesman told reporters. Agrokor’s creditors include suppliers, bondholders and banks, with the biggest single portion of debt, around 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), held by Russia’s largest lender Sberbank .

Dmitry Peskov said that Sberbank will defend its interests.

“Dialogue will continue,” he said.