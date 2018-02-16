OPEC+ deal, weaker gas demand may hit Russian economy in 2018- cenbank

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A deal on oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC countries along with weaker demand for natural gas shipped from Russia may hit the growth of Russia’s economy in 2018, the central bank said in statement on Friday.

It also said Russia’s GDP is expected to rise by 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter, then growth is seen accelerating to 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter. Economic growth in 2017 will be revised upwards from an initial estimate of 1.5 percent, it said. (reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)