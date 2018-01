MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Russian economy grew by 1.7 percent last year, according to a World Bank estimate, World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva told a forum in Moscow on Wednesday.

According to the Russian economy ministry, the country’s gross domestic product expanded 1.4-1.8 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Toby Chopra)