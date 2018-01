MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy is seeing consumption begin to increase off the back of low inflation, Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday.

Russia’s economy ministry said on Monday it expects inflation to stay below the central bank’s target of 4 percent, if there are no weather-related shocks, with January inflation expected at record lows of 2.3 percent to 2.5 percent. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Christian Lowe)