MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft will invest more than $2 billion in Egypt’s Zohr gas field in the next four years, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday.

It also said the production plateau at the field, where Rosneft may increase its stake to 35 percent, is seen at 29 billion cubic metres of gas a year. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)