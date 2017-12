MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday he was organising a nationwide rally on Jan. 28 to support his call for a boycott of next year’s presidential election.

Navalny has been barred from the March 18 election over a suspended prison sentence he says was fabricated. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)