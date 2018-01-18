Russia's European Medical Center considering IPO in 2018 - sources

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s European Medical Center (EMC), one of Moscow’s largest private healthcare providers, is considering an initial public offering this year, three financial market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Founded in 1989, EMC was initially focused on providing medical care for foreigners living in Moscow. The Baring Vostok investment funds group has held a blocking stake in EMC since 2012, while the key shareholder is businessman Igor Shilov.

EMC declined to comment. So far, Russia’s only listed medical group is MD Medical Group, which specialises in fertility treatments and maternity care. It is controlled by Mark Kurtser. (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)