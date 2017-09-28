Executive at Russia's En+ questioned by law enforcement

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A senior executive at En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium and hydropower business, is under house arrest and is being questioned by Russian law enforcement officers, the company and a court spokeswoman said on Thursday.

En+ Group’s government relations director, Dmitry Ponomarev, is being questioned in relation to his tenure at a non-profit organisation where he worked prior to joining En+ Group in 2013, the company said in a written statement.

“The inquiry is not related to Mr Ponomarev’s employment with En+ Group,” the statement said, without giving further details.

Ponomarev will be held under house arrest until Nov. 7, said Viktoria Belova, a spokeswoman for the Nagatinsky district court in Moscow which is hearing his case. She said he has not been charged.

En+ Group could launch an initial public offering as soon as Thursday, three sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters. {nL5N1M50AF]

En+ owns assets in metals and energy, including a 48 percent stake in Hong Kong-listed Russian aluminium producer Rusal , which is a big consumer of hydroelectricity produced by companies owned by En+. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe and Gareth Jones)