FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's En+ sets IPO price range at $14-17 per GDR
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IPO News
October 23, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 2 days ago

Russia's En+ sets IPO price range at $14-17 per GDR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium and hydropower businesses, has set a price range for its initial public share offering (IPO) in both London and Moscow, it said on Monday.

The price range was set at $14-$17 per Global Depositary Receipt (GDR). The company expects its market value in a range of $7 billion to $8.5 billion. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber and Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.