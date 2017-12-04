FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's En+ Q3 net profit up 43 pct y/y to $350 mln
December 4, 2017 / 7:18 AM / a day ago

Russia's En+ Q3 net profit up 43 pct y/y to $350 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group, which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium and hydropower businesses, said on Monday its third-quarter net profit rose 43 percent year-on-year to $350 million.

In the first report since its initial public offering in November, En+ said its third-quarter revenue was up 17 percent to $2.9 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 41 percent to $803 million.

Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

