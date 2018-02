MOSCOW, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group said on Friday that it has no plan for an equity offering to the market in 2018.

“In response to recent speculation in the media regarding a possible follow-on offering of securities by En+ Group, the Board of Directors of the Group resolved that the Company has no plan or intention to pursue an equity offering to the market in 2018,” it said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)