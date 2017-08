MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - Demand for Russia's U.S.-dollar denominated Eurobonds has exceeded $3 billion, a market source told Reuters on Monday.

Russia is issuing 10- and 30-year tranches of the Eurobonds, two sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters earlier on Monday, adding that the order book would be closed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)