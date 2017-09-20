FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia sets final yield guidance for 2027 Eurobond at 4 pct, 5.2 pct for 2047 Eurobond - source
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 2:40 PM / a month ago

Russia sets final yield guidance for 2027 Eurobond at 4 pct, 5.2 pct for 2047 Eurobond - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia has set the final yield guidance for its 2027 Eurobond at 4.0 percent and at 5.2 percent for Eurobond maturing in 2047, a financial market source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Russia planned to raise $4 billion on the global financial market in new Eurobonds in a move to replace papers maturing in 2018 and 2030. This move would help the finance ministry to postpone payments of the external debt. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.