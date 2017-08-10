Russia's Evraz says H1 core earnings almost double on higher prices

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Evraz, the country's second-biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday its core earnings almost doubled in the first half of 2017 to $1.15 billion, on the back of higher coal and steel prices.

That compares to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $577 million in the same period last year.

Revenue jumped 44 percent year-on-year to $5.1 billion, the company said, while net profit totalled $86 million, up from $7 million a year earlier.

Evraz said its board had declared an interim dividend payment of $0.30 per a share. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Polina Devitt)