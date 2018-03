MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Evraz, Russia’s second-biggest steel producer, said on Thursday its 2017 core earnings rose 70 percent year-on-year to $2.6 billion due to higher global prices, beating analysts’ estimates.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Evraz to report earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at $2.5 billion. (Reporting by Polina Devitt editing by Katya Golubkova)