MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russian steel and coal producer Evraz sees its capital expenditure (capex) rising to $700 million in 2018 from $640 million in 2017, it said on Wednesday.

Evraz also added it expected its customer focus initiatives and cost savings initiatives to have an effect of $62 million and $158 million on earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), respectively. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)