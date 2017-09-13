Kremlin pledges police to take on extremists angry over film about tsar's affair

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that attacks and threats ahead of the release of a new film about a love affair between a young ballerina and Russia’s last tsar were unacceptable and that the police would not tolerate any extremist behaviour.

“Matilda”, to be released internationally in late October, tells the tale of the late-19th century romance between Nicholas II, before he became tsar, and half-Polish dancer Matilda Kshesinskaya, who described the relationship in her memoirs.

Russia’s largest cinema chain said on Tuesday it would not show the film, after receiving threats from religious activists and nationalists who deem it blasphemous.

“There is no doubt whatsoever that any extremist action will be stopped by the police,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)