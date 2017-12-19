FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's RDIF, France's CDC consider joint investment in Olmix
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 19, 2017 / 10:37 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Russia's RDIF, France's CDC consider joint investment in Olmix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and a unit of French public-sector lender Caisse des Depots are considering investing in French biotechnology company Olmix, the state Russian fund said on Tuesday.

Investments could amount to up to 15 million euros ($17.70 million) and Olmix, a maker of algae-based products, would use the money to expand its production facilities in Russia’s second biggest city of St Petersburg, RDIF said.

The deal would kick off a next stage of cooperation between RDIF and CDC International Capital which have agreed to jointly look for and finance small and medium business projects in Russia and France.

Investments in each project will not exceed 20 million euros.

$1 = 0.8475 euros Reporting by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.