Russia's Gazprom plans Eurobond issue in near future

MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in the near future and to complete its 2017 borrowing programme by the end of June, Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Andrei Kruglov told reporters on Thursday.

Gazprom's 2017 borrowing plan was fixed at 288 billion roubles ($4.8 billion), of which 240 billion roubles had already been raised, he said.

Kruglov added that Gazprom also planned to inject 25 billion roubles into Gazprombank's capital via a subordinated loan. ($1 = 60.0450 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Polina Devitt)